White House staffers talked about hypothetical situations where President Donald Trump wouldn’t leave office if he didn’t win the election in November, according to Politico.

Olivia Troye, who worked as an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and on the coronavirus task force, said Friday she and other staffers talked in private meetings about scenarios.

“The president when he’s joking, if he says that he’s joking, he’s telling you a half-truth,” Troye told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday. “And in there is something fairly frightening and scary.”

In the past, Trump has joked about staying in office beyond his term limit. Troye cautioned that Trump’s jokes should be taken seriously.

“What you see is what you get,” Troye added. “You should trust that. He doesn’t hide it.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that if Trump loses his reelection bid: “The President will accept the results of a free and fair election.”

“I’d love to see the video footage of this videotape where he supposedly escorted me out,” Troye said. “I know a lot of the Secret Service people on the campus, and I would love to see that footage.”

Last week, Troye appeared in an anti-Trump ad criticizing Trump as someone consumed by his reelection efforts and less about the coronavirus pandemic. The ad was produced by the group Republican Voters Against Trump. Troye said she is a lifelong Republican.

