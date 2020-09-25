https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/former-sheriffs-deputy-admitted-sex-16-year-old-son-ex-boyfriend-sentenced-year-jail/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A former California sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty to having sex with the 16-year-old son of her ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Shauna Bishop, 46, was a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy in April 2019, shortly after she ended a yearlong relationship with a man who also worked for the department.

The man told his ex-wife that he was uncomfortable with the way Bishop behaved around their 16-year-old son, according to The Mercury News.

