A former sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. The juvenile was the 16-year-old son of her ex-boyfriend.

Shauna Bishop was a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, who had been reportedly dating a man who also worked for the sheriff’s department and said to be “a high-ranking officer.” In April 2019, the man allegedly broke off the relationship after a year.

The man told his ex-wife that he was concerned that Bishop’s relationship with their son was “inappropriate” and that Shauna was “grooming” the boy, according to court records.

The boy’s mother checked her son’s cellphone records to investigate.

“I found nothing that led me to believe there was more to the relationship than what it was,” she told police.

Despite the father’s concerns, the mother and Bishop became close friends after the breakup, according to the Sacramento Bee.

On April 28, 2019, the mother asked the sheriff’s deputy to come to her home and talk to her son about his drinking and marijuana use, court documents said. Bishop, 44, arrived at 8 p.m. and ended up staying overnight.

“We all three sat on the couch and I wanted Shauna there with me because (the victim) really responds well to her and I knew it would be easier to discuss if she was with me,” the boy’s mother told the police.

Later that night, Bishop went into the boy’s room, and they engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex, according to a statement the 16-year-old provided to authorities. About two weeks after the incident, the boy reportedly told his 19-year-old sister about the encounter. She informed their mother, who contacted the Folsom Police Department, which began an investigation.

According to court documents, authorities had the mother call Bishop to ask if she “did something” the night she slept over. The mother then told her that she knew about Bishop’s 69-minute phone call with the teen a day after the incident.

“When he told me what happened, I had no idea,” Bishop is quoted as saying, according to court documents. “I was so drugged. I thought it was a dream. I’ve been so sick over it. I literally have no recollection.”

Bishop hinted that she had been under the influence of the Ambien, which both women reportedly took on the night of the incident.

The teen did not initially inform police about the sexual contact with Bishop because he was concerned about her and her children, court documents said.

“I really don’t want anything to happen to Shauna,” the boy told police. “I am worried for her kids. She has a 16-year-old daughter and 20-year-old daughter and I don’t want to see them get hurt. I really wish this would all just go away.”

The boy’s parents filed a police report. Bishop turned herself in to authorities in June 2019, and was arrested by Folsom police on her birthday. The five-year veteran was put on paid leave in May 2019 during the investigation and resigned in August 2019, as reported by KOVR.

This July, Bishop pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse. In the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed four other charges against her.

On Wednesday, Bishop was sentenced to one year in county jail, five years of probation, and she must register as a sex offender, KCRA reported. She was also ordered to serve 180 days on the sheriff’s work project when she’s released.

The Folsom Police Department released a statement last June that read, “Although Bishop is a deputy sheriff, she did not meet the victim through her job nor did the alleged acts occur while on duty. Detectives do not believe there are additional victims.”

