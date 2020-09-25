https://thehill.com/homenews/media/518166-gayle-king-calls-out-pelosi-for-calling-trump-supporters-henchmen-egregious

CBS News’s Gayle KingGayle KingGayle King calls out Pelosi for calling Trump supporters ‘henchmen’: ‘Egregious language’ Fauci: Lack of masks at Trump rallies frustrating The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump, GOP senators at odds over next stimulus bill MORE called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiDemocratic senator to party: ‘A little message discipline wouldn’t kill us’ Overnight Health Care: New wave of COVID-19 cases builds in US | Florida to lift all coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, bars | Trump stirs questions with 0 drug coupon plan Overnight Defense: Appeals court revives House lawsuit against military funding for border wall | Dems push for limits on transferring military gear to police | Lawmakers ask for IG probe into Pentagon’s use of COVID-19 funds MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday for calling President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal prosecutor speaks out, says Barr ‘has brought shame’ on Justice Dept. Former Pence aide: White House staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office Progressive group buys domain name of Trump’s No. 1 Supreme Court pick MORE‘s supporters “henchman,” saying the language is just as “egregious” as rhetoric directed towards her by the president.

King made the remark after she asked Pelosi about whether Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Pence aide: White House staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office Progressive group buys domain name of Trump’s No. 1 Supreme Court pick Bloomberg rolls out M ad buy to boost Biden in Florida MORE should debate Trump next week given Pelosi’s previous comments questioning the wisdom of holding the debate.

.@SpeakerPelosi on why she thinks Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: “The president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution … He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy” pic.twitter.com/xWso2rYcpR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tuesday is a big debate,” King said to Pelosi. “Tuesday, the debate between the two of them. You earlier suggested that you didn’t think Biden should debate. Do you still feel that way?”

“The president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution,” Pelosi said, referring to Trump’s remarks earlier this week about a peaceful transition of power.

“He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments — are a danger to our democracy. Why bother? He isn’t committed to the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But Speaker Pelosi, here’s the problem. Your language, to some, is just as egregious as what they’re saying, by calling the president’s people ‘henchmen,'” King shot back. “Some could say that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you.”

“Well, I don’t care what he says about me,” Pelosi replied. “Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me.”

Trump and Biden are set to debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29. The first showdown between the two with be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceHouse to vote on resolution affirming peaceful transition of power Gayle King calls out Pelosi for calling Trump supporters ‘henchmen’: ‘Egregious language’ GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Trump comments on transfer of power MORE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

