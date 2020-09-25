https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clooney-hughley-breonna-daniel/2020/09/25/id/988839

Actor George Clooney is pushing back at the Kentucky attorney general who warned residents not to pay attention to outside influences after a grand jury did not bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

“There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” Daniel Cameron, the attorney general said. “Let’s not give in to their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions”

But Clooney hit back in a statement to Deadline:

“I was born and raised in Kentucky,” he said. “Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month.

“The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”

And comedian D.L. Hughley, in an interview with TMZ, cited Martin Luther King Jr., and said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” And he added: “Point being … you don’t have to live in Kentucky to be a stakeholder.”

