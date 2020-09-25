https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/518183-ginsburgs-trainer-does-push-ups-by-her-casket-as-she-lies-in

Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgTrump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance Fox News poll: Biden ahead of Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline MORE‘s personal trainer paid his respects to the late Supreme Court justice by doing pushups beside her casket as she lay in state at the Capitol.

Bryant Johnson could be seen approaching the flag-draped casket holding Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, at the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Friday.

He then dropped to his knees and did a series of three pushups.

Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer, does push-ups as Justice Ginsburg lies in state in the U.S. Capitol. Full video: https://t.co/vri1sJcUV6 pic.twitter.com/C11uVFeQlQ — CSPAN (@cspan) September 25, 2020

Johnson said in March that Ginsburg was continuing her well-documented workout routine despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Her choice is, she doesn’t make excuses not to do it,” Johnson told Law360 of the justice’s then-biweekly exercise regimen.

The octogenarian had shared details of her famed fitness formula before, saying she would do pushups, “both front and side” planks and weight-bearing exercises with Johnson.

In 2017, Johnson released a book about Ginsburg’s sweat sessions, titled “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…and You Can Too!”

