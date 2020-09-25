https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/09/25/governor-noem-schools-rachel-maddow-on-coronavirus-in-south-dakota/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

I love Governor Kristi Noem. Part of what makes me love her so much is the stark contrast between her and our governor here in Indiana, Eric Holcomb (R). You see, Governor Noem has a set…Governor Holcomb does not. Governor Noem governs as a conservative Republican. Governor Holcomb does not. Governor Noem leads. Governor Holcomb follows out of fear and always takes the safest route.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow tweeted out some scary-sounding coronavirus numbers for South Dakota. Noem hit right back at Maddow and set the record straight and called her out on her fearmongering.

What started all this? Well, Governor Noem’s awesome tweet about social distancing set Maddow off. She’s a legit bada$$

Not only did this tweet catch Maddow’s attention, but it also triggered PETA. So, it was a two-fer. Well done, Governor Noem!

Maddow is not done arguing with Noem.

To this tweet, I respond….so what?! The idea is to flatten the curve to ensure hospital capacity, of which South Dakota has PLENTY. We cannot eliminate the virus and that was never the goal. Somehow, somewhere along the way, that has become the (impossible) goal of the left. If we could eliminate viruses, wouldn’t we have done that a long time ago with flu and the common cold?

Noem should just ignore Maddow’s latest. There’s no use arguing with idiots and ideologues.

