OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

I love Governor Kristi Noem. Part of what makes me love her so much is the stark contrast between her and our governor here in Indiana, Eric Holcomb (R). You see, Governor Noem has a set…Governor Holcomb does not. Governor Noem governs as a conservative Republican. Governor Holcomb does not. Governor Noem leads. Governor Holcomb follows out of fear and always takes the safest route.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow tweeted out some scary-sounding coronavirus numbers for South Dakota. Noem hit right back at Maddow and set the record straight and called her out on her fearmongering.

Stop spreading fear. Only 8% of South Dakota’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients. We have and will continue to manage our resources to care for the people who need help. The people of South Dakota have accomplished this WITHOUT draconian lockdowns. #FactsNotFear https://t.co/VIUPmMPaSm — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 24, 2020

What started all this? Well, Governor Noem’s awesome tweet about social distancing set Maddow off. She’s a legit bada$$

This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/AjegUsKHhv — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 23, 2020

Not only did this tweet catch Maddow’s attention, but it also triggered PETA. So, it was a two-fer. Well done, Governor Noem!

Many on the Left simply don’t understand our South Dakota way of life. We hunt. We fish. We pray. And we love America. https://t.co/DnnR2457lp — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 24, 2020

Maddow is not done arguing with Noem.

To this tweet, I respond….so what?! The idea is to flatten the curve to ensure hospital capacity, of which South Dakota has PLENTY. We cannot eliminate the virus and that was never the goal. Somehow, somewhere along the way, that has become the (impossible) goal of the left. If we could eliminate viruses, wouldn’t we have done that a long time ago with flu and the common cold?

Noem should just ignore Maddow’s latest. There’s no use arguing with idiots and ideologues.

