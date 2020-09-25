http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wfRYmMJIS54/

Appearing Thursday on CNN, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) said he has absolutely no regrets about his role in eliminating the filibuster on judicial nominations as President Donald Trump readies his third nominee for the Supreme Court.

Harry Reid says he has “no regret” in changing Senate rules. pic.twitter.com/3VFMcVp6Vl — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS CUOMO: You were there, you know the history better than I. [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell told you at the time when you removed the [filibuster] for the executive judiciary appointments that you’re going to regret this soon than you think. In 2016, when that happened, did you regret the move you made earlier? SEN. HARRY REID: Absolutely not… [former President Barack] Obama had been elected president, and they [the Republicans] set out to do two things: Number one, he would not be reelected. And number two, anything Obama tried to do, they opposed.

