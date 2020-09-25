https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/25/he-has-my-vote-alisyn-camerotas-face-during-cnn-segment-where-voters-explain-why-theyre-voting-trump-is-priceless-watch/

You can tell Alysin Camerota is trying really hard to look like she’s listening to what the voters who support Trump are saying about why they’re voting for the president. There is a little twitch here and there if you watch very closely …

We’re shocked CNN even aired this.

To do his best for people of color, and people who are not of color.

The president is bringing us together.

Gosh, this doesn’t sound at all like the divisive, hateful, RACIST banter Trump has been accused of over and over and over again. It’s almost as if the media isn’t being completely straight with the country.

Heh.

Almost.

Seriously.

That blonde anchor is Camerota and it does look a little bit like she’s trying to hold some nasty gas in.

Oh, settle down, it’s Friday.

See?!

To be honest, we are too.

We certainly hope so.

***

