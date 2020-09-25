https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/go-nancy-pelosi-doubles-biden-shouldnt-debate-trump-slow-joe-just-3-days-drop/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in August, “I don’t think there should be any debates.”

The radical House Speaker added, “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.”

Anyone paying attention knew this was coming. There is no way in hell senile Joe Biden can stand in a debate with President Donald Trump.

Democrats are TERRIFIED of President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi says that she does not think there should be any presidential debates between President Trump and Joe Biden: “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.” pic.twitter.com/KkGSBAWrzy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 27, 2020

A day later Pelosi backtracked and said Biden could debate President Trump.

On Friday Pelosi doubled down on her previous comments saying again that Joe Biden should not debate President Trump. Pelosi claimed the Republican incumbent and his “henchmen” have no “fidelity” to facts or the truth.

Joe Biden must be very sick and unpredictable with his dementia.

