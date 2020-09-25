https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyorkcity-grandcentralterminal-employees/2020/09/25/id/988913

New York officials recently discovered a “man cave” in an abandoned locksmith shop underneath Grand Central Terminal that employees allegedly made to “’hang out and get drunk and party’ in,” local news station KCRA reports.

Investigators from the Office of the MTA Inspector General wrote in their report that three employees “used a room apparently unknown to managers, far removed from the shops to which they were assigned, in order to, at best hangout and watch television or, at worst, drink alcohol and sleep while unobserved by their managers.”

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny told WABC-TV that there were customized wooden boxes in the room made to disguise the various items the employees had brought, which included a futon couch, a television, a refrigerator, air conditioning, workout equipment, streaming devices and a microwave.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation,” Pokorny said. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal and make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.”

The employees, who were not named in the report, include a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman. The three employees have all received disciplinary charges and are currently suspended without pay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

