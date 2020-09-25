https://thehill.com/homenews/house/518195-house-democrat-to-introduce-bill-imposing-term-limits-on-supreme-court

Rep. Ro KhannaRohit (Ro) KhannaThe Hill Interview: Jerry Brown on climate disasters, COVID-19 and Biden’s ‘Rooseveltian moment’ Congress needs to prioritize government digital service delivery DeJoy defends Postal Service changes at combative House hearing MORE (D-Calif.), the first vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is spearheading efforts on a bill to impose term limits on Supreme Court justices.

According to a draft copy of the legislation, justices would be capped to an 18-year tenure versus the lifetime appointment currently outlined in the Constitution. Current justices would be grandfathered in and would not have to step down from their roles.

The bill would have the president select nominees during the first and third year of their term and the nominee would then be approved by the upper chamber.

The legislation comes as both parties spar over President Trump Donald John TrumpSteele Dossier sub-source was subject of FBI counterintelligence probe Pelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It ‘isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on’ Trump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance MORE and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump faces backlash after not committing to peaceful transition of power MORE (R-Ky.) vowing to move forward with the confirmation process to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgTrump ‘no longer angry’ at Romney because of Supreme Court stance Fox News poll: Biden ahead of Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio On The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline MORE ahead of the election.

While Republicans argue that proceeding with the process is their constitutional duty, Democrats have accused McConnell and Senate GOP lawmakers of hypocrisy for blocking a hearing on former President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandOn The Money: Anxious Democrats push for vote on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi, Mnuchin ready to restart talks | Weekly jobless claims increase | Senate treads close to shutdown deadline Senate to push funding bill vote up against shutdown deadline Poll: Trump opens up 6-point lead over Biden in Iowa MORE following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

Proponents of the bill argue it would alleviate partisan tensions in appointing judges to the high court.

“We can’t face a national crisis every time there’s a SCOTUS vacancy. I’m introducing a bill to impose 18yr term limits on future Justices. Long enough to influence judicial trends but not so entrenched. Every president appoints 2 per term. Thoughts?” Khanna tweeted on Friday.

Many legal experts believe the change would require a constitutional amendment.

