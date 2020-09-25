https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/hyatt-hotels-virtue-signals-employees-breonna-taylor-grand-jury-decision/

Protests and riots immediately erupted after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Following the announcement on Wednesday Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told reporters that the night Breonna Taylor died, police did knock and announce themselves before Breonna’s boyfriend shot at them.

This fact was verified by an independent witness to the events who lived nearby.

But this didn’t stop several US and international companies to virtue signal to employees following the ruling.

Hyatt Hotels president of operations sent out an email to employees following the decision on Wednesday.

This is the insanity of the left creeping into every US institution.

Hi Gateway Pundit,

I work for the hotel company Hyatt and after the Breonna Taylor announcement, the global president of operations sent out an email (here is an excerpt):

“I wanted to reach out regarding the result of the grand jury proceeding in Louisville concerning the death of Breonna Taylor. Reactions to this decision may vary, and for some could include anger, fear, frustration, or deep sadness. At Hyatt we care for each other and in times like these I want you to remember this is a safe place for all colleagues to be their authentic selves, to share their thoughts and feelings with the hope that we can process this together. We are here to support you, and I am calling on leaders to provide space for these important conversations, and on colleagues to continue to support one another through these difficult times.”

Here’s the screenshot of the email from our reader:

