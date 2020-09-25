https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-scumbag-i-think-i-manipulate-the-media-better-than-anyone-else-on-this-phone-call/
About The Author
Related Posts
Former CIA officer charged with spying for China…
August 18, 2020
Monmouth Poll — Biden leading in Florida…
September 15, 2020
RBG’s own words haunt her ‘supposed’ final wish…
September 21, 2020
William Barr testy exchange…
September 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy