Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does it take to get arrested in Los Angeles these days?

Answer: Not much, just trying to escape from the Mostly Peaceful Outrage Mob ought to land you — not them — in the slammer.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Video of mom arrested in front of her kids for not wearing a mask outdoors.

The new “capitalism” looks an awful lot like the old socialist tyranny.

“Felony. Riot. Released without bail.”

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Here we have a woman — outdoors and socially distanced from non-family persons — getting a visit from the police for not wearing a mask.

In front of her kids.

Was she right to resist arrest?

Of course not.

But Insanity Wrap is curious to know two things.

Is refusing to wear a mask outdoors an arrestable offense in her jurisdiction? (And if so, WHY?)

Who the hell called the police on her, or why did this police officer feel any of this was necessary?

The time for broad resistance to the lockdown has come before it becomes a permanent feature of American life.

Think Insanity Wrap is kidding? Wait until you read this next item…

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

(Image by press 👍 and ⭐ from Pixabay.)

Mariana Mazzucato is no lone wack-job.

She’s a professor at University College London in Economics of Innovation and Public Value and is well-known for her radical views that capitalism must be saved from itself.

You’ll be shocked — shocked! — to learn that the new “capitalism” looks an awful lot like the old socialist tyranny.

Shifting Arctic ice, raging wildfires in western US states and elsewhere, and methane leaks in the North Sea are all warning signs that we are approaching a tipping point on climate change, when protecting the future of civilisation will require dramatic interventions. Under a “climate lockdown,” governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling. To avoid such a scenario, we must overhaul our economic structures and do capitalism differently.

By “differently” she means “more like Mussolini did it.”

Those are Insanity Wrap’s words, not Mazzucato’s.

If not, everyone everywhere will be sent to their rooms with no TV and no meat for dinner, until the environment improves.

Thanks, but no.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

LAST NIGHT: Protesters throw molotovs at oncoming riot police in Portland. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/UWtxViOp9m — AnonCat Support (@AnoncatSupport) September 24, 2020

Insanity Wrap is fresh out of ways to condemn the mostly peaceful violence, but we’ll continue to post these videos as a reminder of what is still going on and that the press largely refuses to acknowledge.

Here’s one more for you, and it a biggie.

So the mob blocks the streets in LA, driver drives through pretty carefully with strobe flashing, the mob chases after him in multiple vehicles, box driver in, beat him, smash his car, driver escapes before they pull him out and police arrest the driver?! pic.twitter.com/ZfV6nSABGP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 25, 2020

Insanity Wrap would take a moment to remind you that no matter what your local laws might be regarding carrying firearms, that it’s better to be judged by 12 than carried by six.

How About Some Sanity for a Change?

JUST IN: Washington State Patrol arrests every single criminal BLM driver for illegally protesting on the NB- I5 freeway. Great work, @wastatepatrol! #seattleriots #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/oxj18MW9MK — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 4, 2020

More like this, please.

Daviscourt adds, “These arrests come after the ‘Seattle Morning March’ shutting down Highway 99 yesterday.”

What part of “peaceably assemble “petition the government for a redress of grievances” includes blocking highways and harassing travelers?

Catch and Release

Hanna Lilly, 21, from Portland, was arrested at the violent #antifa Portland riot where Molotov cocktails were thrown. She was charged w/felony riot & quickly released without bail. https://t.co/sTaCCmm2CX #PortlandMugshots #PortlandRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/az7RnsPr9w — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 25, 2020

Once again, the invaluable Andy Ngo has collected a night’s worth of mugshots and arrest details for our anarcho-communist insurrectionists in and around Portland.

Please note that Comrades Brandon, Juan, and Lilly were all “charged w/felony riot & quickly released without bail.”

Felony.

Riot.

Released without bail.

Ngo collects so many of these each day, it amazes Insanity Wrap that he has time for anything else.

Ride a Horse to Death for Justice

The man appointed by Mayor Lightfoot to be Chicago’s “Census Cowboy” rode his horse until it bled to draw attention to a social justice cause. It didn’t have proper shoes for pavement and suffered extensive damage, galloping for miles. It will be put down. pic.twitter.com/Yp5z85Lmi0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

There’s more, but Insanity Wrap must warn you that it isn’t easy to read:

The horse ridden for 7.5 miles on the Dan Ryan Expressway during an impromptu protest Monday by a man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” would not have survived without immediate treatment and may still be euthanized, according to Cook County prosecutors, who said the treatment of the horse was the equivalent of forcing an 80-year-old woman run a full marathon. Adam Hollingsworth, 33, was held on $25,000 bond during a court appearance Wednesday after he was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, as well as misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, trespassing and other traffic offenses.

Plus:

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Deboni said the horse was ill-equipped for this ride and was run almost to death. Hollingsworth allegedly rode the horse onto the Dan Ryan at the 35th Street feeder ramp at around 4:30 p.m. Deboni said the horse spent most of the ride galloping, but it did not have on proper shoes for the pavement, which caused bleeding and “extensive damage” to its health.

And:

Euthanasia may be used for “humane reasons,” he said, “due to the suffering the animal will likely endure for the rest of its life.”

Insanity Wrap has additional ideas about who ought to be euthanized.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

From our friends at the Miss Liberty blog:

In a brief interview, a BLM protestor, wearing glasses and with a professorial air, defends the burning of buildings on the grounds that it stimulates the economy. All that has a hint of economist Paul Krugman, who famously argued that an alien invasion would be good for the economy since it would stimulate activity, entirely missing the point of the Bastiat’s Broken Window Fallacy.

It is believed by Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman that if a country has stuff, then breaks a lot of it, and then pays to replace it, that everyone comes out richer.

Never mind the fact that at the end, you have the same (replacement) stuff you had before you started breaking stuff, and that now you’re out whatever money and resources were required to get you back to where you were before you started breaking stuff.

It’s insane.

One More Thing…

(Seen on Facebook.)

It’s funny because it’s true.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back Monday for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

