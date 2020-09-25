https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/international-ad-campaign-encourages-families-have-only-one-child?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An environmental ad campaign across parts of Canada and the U.S. is encouraging families to limit their size to just one child in order to save the environment.

The One Planet, One Child campaign, with eye-catching billboards in Vancouver, Colorado and Minnesota, uses images such as traffic jams, wildfires, calving icebergs and suburban sprawl to drive home its message of overpopulation.

“The most loving gift you can give your first child is to not have another,” one transit advertisement in Vancouver declares; another shows an image of a rock-climbing couple with the caption: “We Chose Childfree!”

The project states as its desired goal “a world where no one suffers in dire poverty and misery for lack of enough food, water, and other basic needs.”

“We see a world where all species thrive and where lower consumption and population are in balance with Earth’s finite resources,” they continue.

The campaign claims it is “raising public awareness of overpopulation, improving everyone’s knowledge on the subject, and serving as a demonstration model that may jump-start a global campaign to speed progress toward a ‘small family norm’.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

