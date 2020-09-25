https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/25/it-begins-lib-questions-amy-coney-barretts-adoption-of-two-kids-from-haiti/

And so it begins. . .

This lib has questions on the two kids Judge Amy Coney Barrett adopted from Haiti:

What an awful, awful thread:

We expect it will get worse:

“This is who Democrats are”:

Did you think it would end with the way they treated Brett Kavanaugh?

“Evil” puts it mildly:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...