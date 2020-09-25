https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/25/it-begins-lib-questions-amy-coney-barretts-adoption-of-two-kids-from-haiti/

And so it begins. . .

This lib has questions on the two kids Judge Amy Coney Barrett adopted from Haiti:

I would love to know which adoption agency Amy Coney Barrett & her husband used to adopt the two children they brought here from Haiti. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020

So, here’s a Q: does the press even investigate details of Barrett’s adoptions from Haiti? Some adoptions from Haiti were legit. Many were sketchy as hell. And if press learned they were unethical & maybe illegal adoptions, would they report it? Or not bc it involves her children — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020

Would it matter if her kids were scooped up by ultra-religious Americans, or Americans weren’t scrupulous intermediaries & the kids were taken when there was family in Haiti? I dunno. I think it does, but maybe it doesn’t, or shouldn’t. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020

I hope the adoptions were fully legit & ethical. I hope if press investigates that’s whay find. But if the adoptions were sketchy, reporting it would really screw w the lives of her 2 adopted kids (& maybe the 5 bio kids too) — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 25, 2020

What an awful, awful thread:

Smearing adoptive parents to own the cons https://t.co/zcfbStP0M2 — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) September 25, 2020

We expect it will get worse:

“This is who Democrats are”:

This is who Democrats are. They’re already angling to destroy a Christian woman for adopting children. https://t.co/4CtdGXD4pb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 25, 2020

Did you think it would end with the way they treated Brett Kavanaugh?

It’s already starting, folks. Gang rape to illegitimate children https://t.co/OhA4hvS9WT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 25, 2020

“Evil” puts it mildly:

