RUSH: Brenda in Boston. You’re next. It’s great to have you. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you. I just would like to know if you think Americans are dumb enough to vote for Biden.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: Is that actually going to happen?
RUSH: Well, let me —
CALLER: Do they not see what we see?
RUSH: Let me put it to you this way. Biden is what? He’s the Democrat nominee.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: By definition, Brenda — by definition — simply because of the D next to his name on the ballot, he’s gonna get 45% of the vote. Without anybody… I mean, those 45 don’t care who he is. Just that he’s a Democrat. That’s all that matters.
CALLER: So they don’t care what’s gonna happen to this country, then, either?
RUSH: Well, no, they think the Democrats are the best thing for the country. They’re lifelong Democrats — union people — or they have been raised and steeped in Democrat Party politics. It doesn’t matter who the nominee is. They’re not judging Biden. They’re simply being loyal to the D next to his name, and they have been conditioned to hate Republicans.
CALLER: So… So they’re sheep. Right? Because I was brought up in a Democrat family for the working middle class. That’s what the party used to stand for. But, you know, as I got older, I just saw that’s not what they were doing anymore, and I was paying more and bringing less home. But the Republicans, especially Donald Trump, came in and took over that role. So like the old Democrat Party to me is now the Republican Party.
RUSH: That’s exactly right.
CALLER: Why don’t other Democrats see that? Like if they’re working class, I mean, how do they not see that?
RUSH:: Well, I think depending the candidate and the election, some do. I mean, look, Trump won in 2016. He lost the popular vote, but that’s just because of the millions of people that live in California who are Democrats. In terms of the Electoral College, that was a massive, broad-based, nationwide win that Trump had against every bit of conventional wisdom that said he didn’t have a chance.
There were a lot of independents and Democrats that voted for the guy because they’re fed up. But the Democrat Party loyalty… The Republicans have the same thing. There’s gonna be a certain percentage of voters who are gonna vote for whoever’s got an R by their name on the ballot.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: My point in saying it this way is that I don’t… How many people do you think voting for Biden really know all that much about him? All they know is he was Obama’s vice president. If they loved Obama, then that’s all they need to know.
CALLER: But that’s another thing that drives me crazy! It’s like especially these last four years, everything they’ve done to Donald Trump. But with all the stuff coming out, all unrest in the country, how are they not looking further? How are they not paying attention closer? Like this should be the most important thing anybody is thinking about. I know everybody has their own private things going on, but you can’t get away from this right now. So how are they not going Trump?
RUSH: You’re —
CALLER: I should look into this.
RUSH: You’re singing my song. I’ve been frustrated for pretty much the entire time that I’ve been doing this program that the simple fact that the Democrat candidate — no matter who he is, no matter what he’s done — is gonna get, without having to lift a finger, 40 to 45% of the vote just because of party loyalty. Now, would you agree, Brenda, that we live…? For those of us alive today —
CALLER: Mmm-hmm?
RUSH: — that these are the most roiled, the most violent, the most dangerous, the most scary, the most unsettled times in our lives politically?
RUSH: Absolutely.
CALLER: I mean, hands down, right?
CALLER: Absolutely.
RUSH: The sixties can’t even compare to this. That was just a bunch of, you know, newfangled college students trying to blow things up. This is… Tthe Democrat Party is doing all this in conjunction with a bunch of radical left communists who are literally trying to —
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: — and I ask myself, “Why don’t more mainstream Americans see what’s going on?” And then you have to ask, “Well, what are they seeing, based on media they consume and what are they being told and what do they actually know about it?”
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: I mean, you’ve got —
CALLER: But they can seek out other, you know, media positions. You know, they don’t have to always listen to the left-wing media. How can they not just go, “It’s never been like this in my life! I’ve never seen America like this and these riots. This is craziness. Why is this going on?”
RUSH: Well, let me —
CALLER: And I don’t understand why they don’t take that extra step and seek that information elsewhere.
RUSH: Let me give you an alternative perspective. Let me give you an alternative way of looking that you’re not gonna want to hear.
CALLER: (chuckles)
RUSH: But let me go at it this way: Let’s acknowledge that a significant percentage of the population is not as into politics as you and I and everybody listening to this program happen to be. Some people — a lot of people — don’t start paying attention to this stuff until about now.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: The way they judge how they’re gonna vote for president is how things are going at the time of the vote. Now, Trump gets elected get this elected in 2016, is inaugurated in 2017. Would you care to recount for me what’s happened to America since 2017? As far as most people are concerned, the economy’s in the tank —
CALLER: (groans)
RUSH: — people are dying from a pandemic, there’s no end in sight to it, they can’t get their kids back to school, you can’t send fans to a baseball or football game, and who to blame for this?
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: The voters seek somebody to blame —
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: — and they blame whoever is in power. This is why the economy has always been considered to be the bellwether. If you got a great economy, doesn’t matter what else is going on, people are gonna reelect you. If you’re presiding over a depression and an economic downturn, it doesn’t matter what else you’ve done, you’re toast.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: So these casual people that you’re talking about could be looking at this as, “There is no way I’m reelecting this Trump guy. Look what happened! We’ve got the pandemic. We’ve got… We’ve got the economy tanking! We’ve got my kids can’t go back to school. We have this,” and we haven’t even talked about the way people supposedly get offended at the way Trump talks and tweets and all that.
CALLER: Oh, God. Yeah.
RUSH: So by that measure, by that measure, Donald Trump ought to be doing no better than 20 or 30% in the polls, Brenda. But he’s way better.
CALLER: I don’t believe the polls.
RUSH: So how do you explain that?
CALLER: I really can’t believe the polls. I can’t believe that he is… Actions speak louder than his words, and he’s done, you know, everything that he’s said pretty much that he was gonna do without the Democrats blocking him from doing it.
RUSH: Right. Right. But you have to be able to remember pre-pandemic for that. You gotta go back and you gotta say before the pandemic, why, we were having record economic growth, record African-American low unemployment, record female and Hispanic low unemployment. Well, that was then, this is now. You can’t just say “before the pandemic” ’cause the pandemic is there. What if people are blaming him for it?
He’s the president. He’s the president, 200,000 Americans have died. He’s the president. The media’s out there blaming him every day for it, claiming he doesn’t care, claiming he doesn’t know how to stop it, he’s anti-science and all that. If you ask me, Donald Trump ought to be in the 20s or 30s in approval numbers, and he’s at 52% in Rasmussen.
So my reason for telling you this is that I think more Americans are looking at this the way you want them to than you are aware of, because rudimentary common sense would tell you that most people who pay scant attention to American politics would be blaming whoever the president was during this particular period where very little is going right.
And yet Trump is not in the twenties or thirties. He is gaining ground in these polls against Biden. He’s by no means wiped out. Anybody else would be. Put any past president in the White House today and have the media go after them the way they’ve gone after Trump. Put George W. Bush back in. Put George H. W. Bush in. Put Newt Gingrich. Put any Republican you want in the White House for the past four years. I guarantee you they’d have been destroyed. Already destroyed. They would have already announced they’re not seeking reelection.
No. There’s something happening out there, folks, that’s really against the conventional wisdom. And these last few things I’ve mentioned, if I were the Biden team, this is what would worry me. With everything arrayed against Trump, the unfair media coverage, the unfair kid-glove treatment of Biden and Harris, Trump ought to have been rendered irrelevant. In fact, the vast majority of this country should literally hate Donald Trump viscerally and personally. And they don’t.