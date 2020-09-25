https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/jill-biden-speaks-handful-supporters-maine-feeble-joe-naps-basement-video/

Jill Biden on Friday afternoon spoke to a handful of supporters in Orono, Maine while her feeble husband napped in his Delaware basement.

@DrBiden just got here. She is hearing first from a local blueberry farmer. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/UklnTqX9M3 — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 25, 2020

Only a handful of people showed up in the blue state of Maine to see Jill speak.

Dr. Jill Biden is talking to a handful of people here in Orono. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and I know that is true here,“ says @DrBiden. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/m2KrPChOvT — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 25, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. pulled a bigger crowd in Maine this week.

Trump supporters are already lined up and ready for a security check prior to @DonaldJTrumpJr appearance. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Teplgn3k1l — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile…

Joe is napping in his Delaware basement with 39 days to go until the election.

77-year-old Biden took the rest of the day off early Friday afternoon upon returning home in Delaware from Washington, D.C. after attending the morning memorial at the Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Today is the 10th day this month that Joe Biden has shut down pool reporters and called a lid before noon and the media is starting to get concerned.

Jill Biden is also expected to stump for Joe on Saturday in Iowa.

