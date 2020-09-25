https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-biden-tells-troops-clap-for-that-you-stupid-bastards/

This footage is from a March 7, 2016 visit to Al Dhafra airbase

A video unearthed from 2016 shows Vice President Joe Biden speaking to troops at a military base before he orders them to clap, addressing them as “stupid bastards.”

The video, circulating on social media just days ahead of Biden’s debate with President Trump on September 29, appears to have been shot in March 2016 at a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.

Biden campaign apparently confirmed it today…

BREAKING: Biden Campaign confirms accuracy of video of Joe Biden calling troops ‘stupid b*stards’ while deployed to Middle East — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 26, 2020

You can see the troops all looking around awkwardly when Biden starts yelling and calls them ‘stupid b*stards’ pic.twitter.com/c767l1rraG — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 25, 2020