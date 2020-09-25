https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/09/25/john-legend-americans-start-thinking-going-somewhere-else-trump-wins-re-election/

Singer/songwriter John Legend is sending out his hot takes on the possibility of President Trump’s re-election. He is so traumatized over the mere thoughts of Trump winning four more years in the White House that he is advising Americans to leave the country.

In years past, celebrities and public officials that opposed whichever Republican was running for president have been moved to dramatically threaten to move to another country if that person won the election. They usually choose France or some other European country. Some already have second homes overseas to go to. Alas, these threats always come up empty and the celebrities never actually leave. It seems cruel, really, for them to keep teasing us.

Legend is preparing to leave (ahem!) if Trump wins because he’s killing democracy, you know. He spoke to Cosmopolitan in the U.K., ironically. I’m sure some publications in the U.S. will be happy to accommodate his deranged ramblings soon enough.

“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights,” the “All of Me” singer said in an interview published this week with Cosmopolitan UK. “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” the musician, who’s part of the EGOT club, said.

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, a model and cookbook author, are Democrat activists. They were frequent guests of the Obama White House and since the election of Donald Trump, they have been very vocal of their opposition to him. Teigen, in particular, is known for taking to Twitter to post vulgar criticisms of the president and his wife, as well as Ivanka Trump. Legend performed at the Democrat National Convention last month. He and his wife support Joe Biden for president. After Barack Obama delivered his speech at the convention, Legend tweeted that Trump is a “weak, sorry excuse for a President.”

John Legend argued that Trump is just a ‘sorry excuse for a president’ after he was reminded of what the country had before by Obama’s amazing speech at the Democratic National Convention. In fact, the entertainer expressed his disbelief that it was someone like Donald Trump who followed in Barack Obama’s footsteps! ‘Wow. It will always be stunning that America went from Barack Obama to the weak, sorry excuse for a President we have now,’ John live tweeted amid the speech Obama was delivering at the event. In a second tweet, John went on to gush: ‘What a beautiful speech that was. Full of eloquence, emotion, and moral weight.’

In past statements, Trump has shown no love for Legend and his wife.

Trump has called Legend “boring,” and referred to Teigen as the performer’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

He’s not wrong.

What celebrities don’t understand is that many of us felt the same way about the long, horrible eight years of the Obama/Biden administration. We thought they were weak and a sorry excuse, too. The liberal bubble dwellers just assume that everyone agrees with them. Of course, if that was true, Hillary Clinton would be running for re-election right now. The difference is that conservatives stay put and work to change things the next time around.

Legend and Teigen are thinking about leaving if Trump wins because they find his leadership “embarrassing”. Just as members of the press don’t push people who criticize Trump to specify their complaints, Legend wasn’t asked about specifics, either.

“Every once in a while you think about it,” the singer told us. “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.” John, who is expecting his third child with Chrissy, added, “At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights. “If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning.”

Then Legend does a little gaslighting. He’s not really worried, you know. Which, if true, poses the question – why even bring all this up then? It’s for headlines.

John continued, “I’m not nervous. I strongly believe America is exhausted from three and a half years of Donald Trump. Exhausted from the daily efforts to destroy democracy and the free press. “I think his handling of the [COVID-19] pandemic has been embarrassing to the entire nation and has caused so much loss of life, that was preventable. I think people are just exhausted and ready for new leadership: sane leadership, empathetic leadership. Joe Biden can bring that to the country. “We can’t bear another four years of this. As Michelle Obama said, we have to vote like our lives depend on it. I honestly think the American people will do it. I truly don’t know if we would be a democracy when we were done if we went another four years.”

Trump deranged Democrats are nothing if not dramatic. As the election grows closer, we hear them say democracy was killed by Trump, they are scared, and their very lives depend on everyone voting. It’s just silly. Grown adults acting like petulant middle school girls. Legend is the kind of person who ends friendships over politics. His friendship with Kanye West is over because West supports Trump, though Legend won’t admit it to be true.

We can expect more hysteria from the left as the polls tighten and Trump’s re-election chances become apparent. Maybe it’s wishful thinking but it feels like Trump may be rounding the corner and solidifying support in swing states. Most voters don’t really pay much attention to polls but they do pay attention to their neighbor’s yard sign or a rally on television. Some people even pay attention to campaign ads on television. Trump has the advantage of voter enthusiasm. Sleepy Joe is hidden away in his basement which makes it look like his campaign people are afraid he’ll misspeak and lose support. They know he looks frail. And, most of all it shows the arrogance and entitlement felt by Team Biden. They don’t think Biden needs to truly campaign for the job. We’ll know soon enough if that was a fatal mistake or not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

