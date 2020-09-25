http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lfG9Y9Uuw1o/

Singer and NBC’s The Voice judge John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen have considered leaving America because of Donald Trump and what Legend called the president’s “embarrassing” leadership style. The Grammy-winning singer made the revelation in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, in which he also claimed that President Trump is “trying to destroy democracy.”

John Legend — who is an active Democratic fundraiser who supported Elizabeth Warren’s bid for the White House and now backs Joe Biden — admitted to the fashion magazine that leaving the country would be difficult.

“Every once in a while you think about it,” the singer said. “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.”

Legend added: “At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights. If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning.”

The singer, who has supported the defunding of police departments, said the country can’t “bear another four years” of Trump.

“I strongly believe America is exhausted from three and a half years of Donald Trump. Exhausted from the daily efforts to destroy democracy and the free press,” he said.

“I think his handling of the [COVID-19] pandemic has been embarrassing to the entire nation and has caused so much loss of life, that was preventable. I think people are just exhausted and ready for new leadership: sane leadership, empathetic leadership. Joe Biden can bring that to the country.”

Legend continued: “We can’t bear another four years of this. As Michelle Obama said, we have to vote like our lives depend on it. I honestly think the American people will do it. I truly don’t know if we would be a democracy when we were done if we went another four years.”

When asked if he and Teigen talk to their kids about the Black Lives Matter movement, Legend replied that the family will at some point have to engage in that conversation.

But “it’s a little early for both of them to know all the details about what’s going on with police brutality. At this point we only talk about their race and try to make them believe they’re valuable and worthy, and that their skin and hair is beautiful the way it is.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

