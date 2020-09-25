https://www.dailywire.com/news/john-legend-i-might-leave-america-if-trump-remains-president-uh-huh-legend-just-bought-17-5m-beverly-hills-mansion

Timing is everything.

In an interview published Friday, singer John Legend told Cosmopolitan UK that he and his wife Chrissy Teigen have thought of leaving America if President Trump remains President of the United States. Legend stated, “Every once in a while you think about it. We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.”

Legend added, “At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights. If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning.”

“We can’t bear another four years of this,” Legend continued. “As Michelle Obama said, we have to vote like our lives depend on it. I honestly think the American people will do it. I truly don’t know if we would be a democracy when we were done if we went another four years.”

Legend may have pontificated about leaving America because of President Trump, but that threat certainly seems dubious because of this fact, as Gillian Turner of Fox News noted succinctly:

Fact check: he bought a new $17.5M mansion in Beverly Hills this week https://t.co/EbKH4Lp89K — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) September 25, 2020

Legend’s emotions run high when it comes to President Trump. In July 2019, in the wake of the comments Trump made about the decaying city of Baltimore, Legend, caught in West Hollywood, California, offered his polite opinion to a cameraman for TMZ, snapping, “Our president is a flaming racist. He’s a piece of sh*t. He says piece of sh*t-sh*t all the time. That’s what he does. We need to get him out of office.”

As TMZ reported, Legend was leaving the Peppermint nightclub when he added, “There’s a lot that can be done. There’s over a century of history that created the problems that they have, and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talkin’ sh*t about our communities just because you’re a racist pr*ck.”

Then Legend reached his apotheosis, saying, “Donald Trump is an evil f**king canker sore on America’s whole landscape, so we need to get him out of office.”

As far back as March 2016, during the presidential campaign, Legend called Trump a racist when he got into a Twitter feud with Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. referred to the canceled Trump rally in Chicago, saying, “Ha 5 students when asked why they were protesting couldn’t even answer. The participation medal/micro aggression generation is pretty sad!” Legend responded, “I think they were protesting your racist father. This isn’t complicated.”

Just after Trump was elected to office, in November 2016, Legend snapped, “It’s dangerous for us to think that it couldn’t happen to us like it happened to Germany in the Thirties and Forties. Trump is saying Hitler-level things in public. The world and America have done some atrocious things in the past, and we could do it again if we had the wrong leadership and if people of conscience don’t speak up.”

