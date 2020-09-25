http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qXkGs_8qvOs/

Democrat vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) has called for Congress “to act” over COVID-19 relief for the American people after missing a vote to provide relief a few weeks ago, which her party blocked.

“October rent is due one week from today,” Harris wrote in a tweet. “People all over the country are still waking up in the middle of the night worrying about how to make ends meet. It shouldn’t be like this. Congress needs to act.”

Earlier this month, the Republican Party brought forth legislation to provide relief to the American people, and the Democrats in the Senate failed to pass it, with 52 Republicans in favor of the motion to invoke cloture and 47 Democrats against the motion.

According to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the bill was “designed to fail.”

“This bill is not going to happen because it is so emaciated, so filled with poison pills, so partisanly designed,” Schumer said. “It was designed to fail.”

In order to pass the legislation, Republicans needed 60 votes to invoke cloture and vote on the legislation.

