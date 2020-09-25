https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/25/lapd-detains-prius-driver-after-largely-peaceful-protesters-attempt-to-extract-him-from-his-car-in-hollywood-video/

Another mostly peaceful protest went off without a hitch last night, this time in Hollywood:

MOMENTS AGO: Prius drives through a protest in Hollywood, protestors then chase the vehicle down, smash the windows with a skateboard while attempting to pull the driver out of the car. The driver then speeds away and is pulled over by LAPD and handcuffed. @NBCLA @elianamoreno pic.twitter.com/OZuU1r8QoG — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 25, 2020

Here’s more footage of the incident from another angle:

BLM rioters in Los Angeles (Hollywood) attack a driver on the road tonight. pic.twitter.com/5XkbAHEbs2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 25, 2020

For what it’s worth:

UPDATE: LAPD tells @RobertNBCLA live on @NBCLA that the Prius driver was DETAINED not arrested in this incident. pic.twitter.com/uNX7knDprS — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 25, 2020

The LAPD is are aware of an incident in Hollywood involving several vehicles and a large group of protestors. Here is the information we can verify at this time. pic.twitter.com/ttqpnziVo8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 25, 2020

Detaining as opposed to arresting the Prius driver seems like the right move here. It’s safe to say he was in danger.

But what happened to the thugs who chased the driver down and “attempted to extract” him?

