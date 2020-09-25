https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leaked-inside-documents-show-blue-print-radical-lefts-rapid-response-plan-disrupt-scotus-nomination-vote/

Investigative journalist Millie Weaver released the far left blue prints for the far left’s plans for protesting President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

President Trump is expected to announce his pick on Saturday at 5:00 PM Eastern.

The left has already released its blue print to disrupt and shut down the Senate during the confirmation hearings and vote to confirm.

The Blue Print includes tips on messaging, coordinated social media posts and slogans.

The blue prints even instruct the mob on staging tactics during the demonstrations.

