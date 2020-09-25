https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f6f3b509c700521449ab680
Kamala Harris let it all hang out in a lightning round with CNN commentator Angela Rye during an NAACP forum, dishing on her favorite rapper, who “threw the best shade” during the Democratic debates, …
A major weather pattern change is in sight for the next few days in much of the U.S., including the return of dangerous fire weather conditions in parts of the West….
Flight recorders of military plane found day after it crashed, killing 26, as president orders impartial investigation….
When users tell the app they have coronavirus symptoms it launches a 14-day self-isolation tracker. But if they don’t book tests through it they can’t enter a negative result and turn it off….
EXCLUSIVE: Sue Bushby’s mother today told how Matiu Ratana had been a pillar of strength for her daughter after she lost her father Roy earlier this year….