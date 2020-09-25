https://hannity.com/media-room/listen-now-john-richs-incredible-new-single-earth-to-god/

“Since 2007, the Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission. To provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Our motto says it best,” writes the Folds of Honor website.

“Warning: This Link May be Unsafe,” warned Twitter. “The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful or associated with a violation of Twitter’s Terms of Service.”

John Rich’s latest hit ‘Shut Up About Politics’ -the biggest song in country music- was flagged by Twitter Friday as “potentially harmful” despite 100% of the single’s profits going towards the Folds of Honor charity for military families.

Country music stars John Rich and Kaya Jones stopped by ‘Hannity’ on Monday night, speaking with Sean about the “magical” moment of unity that took place during their performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival; minutes before a lone gunman turned the concert into a killing field.

“A little over an hour before all of this went down you took to the stage, you honor the military, you invite people on. Take it from there,” said Sean.

“You look out there and there’s 22,000 people who had come in from Southern California, from Arizona, from Nevada, there were people there from Canada, people from Tennessee, all over the United States and North America singing ‘God Bless America’ at the top of their lungs with their phones held high with the lights on,” said John Rich, half of the famed country duo Big & Rich.

“Of course, not everybody in the audience agrees with each other, but we all agree that we’re Americans and we sing together. That happened, and not long after that you know the exact 180 that happened as the carnage began to take place,” he added.

“Kaya, you got to participate in that last night, tell us what that was like for you,” said Sean.

“It was magical. It was every color, creed, religion, everyone was coming together. It was unity,” said Kaya Jones. “We had veterans on stage, it was paying homage to them and what they do for our nation. To think that moments later people were gunned down.”

“When people try to politicize this kind of stuff, to me it’s so disgusting to hear that. That’s America standing in that crowd. That’s not one party or another party,” added Rich.

