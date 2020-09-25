http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oWMRVLsKNL8/

President Donald Trump will hold a Friday evening rally in Newport News, Virginia.

All times Eastern.

9:18 PM: Trump warns if given the power the radical left will pack the court with extremists who will take “under God” out of the Pledge of Allegiance.

9:17 PM: Trump says he is watching Democrats saying how terrible it is that Trump is appointing someone. Trump says “we have the right” because “we won the election.”

“Tomorrow I think is going to be a big day,” Trump says, adding that he hopes his nominee will be on the Supreme Court for 50 years.

9:15 PM: Trump tells the crowd he will be announcing his nominee to the Supreme Court tomorrow. Crowd chants “fill that seat.” Trump says “the Republicans have been very unified.” Trump says even a couple of people who usually don’t vote with Republicans are on board. Trump says “we have a lot of time left” before the end of the term. Trump says the single biggest thing a president can do is to appoint Supreme Court justices because it sets the tone for 40 years.

Trump says “we are going to take back the House” because “people are tired of Crazy Nancy.” He says Pelosi doesn’t want to give out stimulus checks for “political reasons.”

9:12 PM: “We’re going to put in a heavy play in Virginia,” Trump says. “I think we can win.”

ὄ The overflow crowd in Newport News for @realDonaldTrump! Something tells us Virginia is still in play. 🇺🇸 VOTE 🗳 pic.twitter.com/5mbcFZzTyP — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 26, 2020

9:08 PM: Trump says Sleepy Joe endorsed Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and therefore endorsed his anti-gun agenda.

Trump says he woke up this morning and read the fake news, went to Florida to do an event “with the Hispanics,” and flew to Atlanta to do an event with the black community, and then flew back to Washington for another roundtable…

“Just wind me up and put me in, coach,” Trump says he told his advisers before the Virginia rally.

Florida this morning, Georgia this afternoon, Washington, D.C. this evening, and now — President @realDonaldTrump departing Washington, D.C. for a MAGA Rally in Newport News, Virginia! Wheels up shortly! #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XxFKpnw4ms — Dan Scavino🇺🇸 (@DanScavino) September 25, 2020

Trump talks about an ABC News/Washington News poll that has him leading in Florida. He says nobody has seen a Republican poll so well with Latinos since maybe in the days of Lincoln…

Trump says Abraham Lincoln must not have been into courting Latinos since he had more important things to do.

9:07 PM: Trump talks about bringing in the “heavy artillery” (Mike Pence) to Virginia and says: “Kamala is no Mike Pence.”

9:05 PM: Trump says he was told not to go for Virginia and he says he said: “Why not?” Trump talks about the state’s “crazy governor.”

Trump says the state has a “crazy governor” who favors “execution of the baby” and “who thinks he is Michael Jackson.” Trump says he thought he resembled Michael Jackson when he was young.

Trump says based on the governor who wants to take away guns, he said “let’s give Virginia a shot.”

9:03 PM: Trump says this is the most important election in the country’s history and immediately brings up gun control in Virginia.

“If Sleepy Joe Biden is elected, your Second Amendment will be eliminated and your firearms will be confiscated, whether you like it or not,” Trump says.

Trump says Biden vows to impose “punishing taxes” on gun owners and “wage the most aggressive war on gun rights in U.S. history.” Trump says Biden will disarm law-abiding Americans while there will be riots down the streets.

He says only by voting for him can you save the country and the Second Amendment.

9:01 PM: Trump begins his rally in Virginia as a poll released this week found Trump getting 14 percent support among black voters in the state. Trump said he is familiar with Newport News and did work there for his father. Trump also thanks “the great people from North Carolina” and asks if anyone is here from North Carolina.

8:59 PM: Trump about to address the audience.

Air Force One pulls up to the airport rally at Newport News/Williamsburg Airport. Though he lost in Virginia in 2016 and is running behind in the polls now, Pres Trump not giving up on the Old Dominion. It’s his first campaign rally in Virginia this year. pic.twitter.com/OJJTiGOBrb — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2020

8:45 PM: Trump expected to speak at the top of the hour.

“The road to victory runs right through the Tidewater.” – @vp @Mike_Pence Newport News Trump rally pic.twitter.com/KEBGx036u6 — JaVonni Brustow. 👑 (@JaVonniBrustow) September 26, 2020

The end of the prayer here at the #MakeAmericaGreatAgain Rally in Newport News, Virginia. President Trump due to speak around 9am.@WTKR3 https://t.co/z403J6yOPy pic.twitter.com/fTn8WBikKg — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 25, 2020

Honored to be @realDonaldTrump‘s rally in Newport News. USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/5pdZxye5yk — Daniel Gade (@gadeforvirginia) September 25, 2020

Outside of the Trump rally entrance in Newport News. pic.twitter.com/e4d6H6Epoo — JaVonni Brustow. 👑 (@JaVonniBrustow) September 25, 2020

A group of protesters wearing all black just walked through the crowd trying to get in. pic.twitter.com/FSOEG7qDSf — Matt Jones (@jones_mattryan) September 25, 2020

At least two thousand people waiting in line 2 hours before doors open here at the #MakeAmericaGreatAgain rally in Newport News with President Trump. Hard to see but the line stretches way out of this picture, and more showing up every minute.@WTKR3 https://t.co/z403J6yOPy pic.twitter.com/2gJWXIqAxq — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 25, 2020

Loud cheers as a group of police officers walk toward the site where President Trump will be holding a #MakeAmericaGreatAgain rally here at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport.@WTKR3 https://t.co/z403J6yOPy pic.twitter.com/US9vsyHJIX — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 25, 2020

