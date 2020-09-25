https://thepostmillennial.com/louisville-officer-and-military-veteran-shows-up-for-roll-call-one-day-after-being-shot-in-riots

Major Aubrey Gregory, one of the officers shot during the riots in Louisville, KY on Wednesday, appeared for roll call less than 24 hours after the attack, according to Fox News.

Here he is showing up. This is what pathetic rioters don’t have. Love and support and respect. Thank God for men and women who don’t know the meaning of the word quit. pic.twitter.com/7MB28u8WcE — L ? (@SomeBitchIKnow) September 25, 2020

Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said that Gregory, commander of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Special Operation Division, was leading the law enforcement effort during Wednesday’s protest.

“We’re happy to share this short video of Major Gregory, walking in to [sic] one of our roll calls less than 24 hours after being shot,” the department shared on its Facebook page.

Last night, two LMPD officers were shot in the line of duty during our response to the local protests. We’re happy to share this short video of Majory Gregory, walking in to one of our roll calls less than 24 hours after being shot. Major Gregory is still recovering from his injury and is not back to full duty…. yet. The other officer shot is still recovering. Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday, September 24, 2020

The 21-year department veteran was shot in the hip during Wednesday’s riots over the lack of criminal charges in connection to the mid-March death of Breonna Taylor.

A second officer, Robinson Desrouches, was shot in the abdomen and had to undergo surgery. He is reported to be recovering.

The suspected shooter, identified as Larynzo Johnson, 26, was charged with two accounts of assault in the first degree and a total of 14 count of wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting of police officers.