Protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, marched and rallied peacefully for several hours as of 11:00 p.m. EST on Friday, in what was the third evening of demonstrations held in protest of a grand jury’s decision Wednesday not to charge three police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a police raid in March.

What are the details?

Early in the evening, the mood appeared tense as some protesters were seen yelling and antagonizing police officers who were on the scene. Much of the footage available was captured by “independent guy on the scene” Brendan Gutenschwager, who reported that media and cameras were welcomed by demonstrators on Friday.

One apparent organizer was seen on video declaring that protesters would be “going to war tonight,” and advising those with pre-existing conditions not to stay out past the city-imposed 9:00 p.m. curfew while warning that they would likely end up in jail overnight.

The same man led the gathering in a moment of silence to honor the memory of Breonna Taylor.

Protesters marched to the First Unitarian Church of Louisville ahead of curfew, as they had done the night before. Just like Thursday night, the church offered demonstrators sanctuary from arrest, as the house of worship is exempt from the curfew rules.

Another observer reported just ahead of curfew, “Currently calm in Louisville, KY at the church sanctuary. No destruction of property, looting, arson, or rioting in sight. Lots of car horns for support.”

A reporter from WBZ-TV reported more than an hour after curfew that “Organizers of this #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor rally just told everyone to go home safely, after four peaceful hours rallying and marching throughout the city”

It was a welcomed night of calm (as of this writing) after there were scenes circulated Thursday night of protesters smashing glass with bats.

Also on Thursday night, the doors of the Louisville City Library were smashed, and an activist tossed a flare inside. Two dozen people were arrested.

On Wednesday, the day of the grand jury’s decision, tensions were high. A riot was declared, and 127 people were arrested — including two reporters from The Daily Caller, and state Rep. Attica Scott (D).

