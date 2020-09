https://www.theepochtimes.com/mail-in-ballots-found-discarded-in-pennsylvania_3514387.html

Discarded mail-in ballots cast by military members for President Donald Trump were discovered in Pennsylvania. It’s the second lot of discarded ballots found this week. The FBI and local police are investigating the incident.

Early voting started this month in many states, and already, mail-in ballots are being found discarded. It’s one of the biggest concerns surrounding election integrity this November.

