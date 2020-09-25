https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-accused-of-shooting-louisville-police-officers-pleads-not-guilty_3514479.html

The man accused of shooting two police officers during rioting in Louisville this week pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Friday.

Larynzo Johnson appeared in an orange jumpsuit Friday morning and only spoke when the judge asked if he understood the charges. He replied that he did.

Bond was set at $1 million.

The judge appointed a public defender to represent Johnson at his next court date set for Oct. 5.

Johnson, 26, was arrested several hours after he allegedly opened fire near South Brook and East College streets on Wednesday evening.

“Last night’s situation could have been so much worse for our officers and for the people who were protesting when the gunfire rang out,” Interim Police Chief Rob Schroeder said at a press briefing about the unrest in Louisville.

Police officers guard the location near where two officers were shot in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 23, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

Major Aubrey Gregory, who was leading the police response on the ground, was treated and released from the hospital for a gunshot wound to his hip. Officer Robinson Desroches was struck in the abdomen and required surgery. He was in stable condition, officials said.

“We are extremely fortunate these two officers will recover,” Schroeder said.

On Thursday, officers applauded as Gregory walked into a roll call less than 24 hours after being shot. He is not back to full duty yet.

Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 14 counts of wanton endangerment.

It’s possible more charges are added later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

