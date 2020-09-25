https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/man-dies-eating-bag-licorice-day/

(BBC NEWS) A construction worker in the US state of Massachusetts was killed by his liquorice habit, doctors say.

The man, who has not been named but was 54 years old, ate about one-and-a-half bags of black liquorice every day.

He had suffered no symptoms before suddenly going into cardiac arrest in a fast food restaurant.

Describing the man’s case in the New England Journal of Medicine, his doctors said the glycyrrhizic acid in liquorice was to blame.

