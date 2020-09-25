https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mcmaster-laughs-at-garbage-question-from-wolf-blitzer/

Wolf Blitzer: “If the President were to lose the election on Nov. 3rd. If he were to refuse to concede — what role would the U.S. military have to play in that type of scenario?”

H.R. McMaster: “Absolutely no role.”

It’s astounding they’re constructed all these ‘what if’ scenarios based on something Trump never said. “There will be a continuation of power” was clearly in reference to the President being confident that he will win. Trump won’t answer a question about losing because he doesn’t plan to lose. Why would he essentially admit to defeat months before the election? The media knows this — and plays dumb at every turn.