https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/momentum-trump-seriously-insane-trump-187000-event-goers-since-labor-day-bidens-84/

Since Labor Day President Trump has entertained over 187,000 supporters at his rallies and speeches.

During the same period former Obama Vice President Joe Biden has entertained around 84 supporters at his events.



In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

So we are running a campaign tally again for 2020. Beginning on Labor Day we started putting together the below estimates for attendance at campaign events through today, Thursday, September 24, 2020.



Since Labor day we count very few events for Biden and a very small number of attendees not campaign or press related. Some of Biden’s events have had no individuals present other than press or campaign related. Many days, like today, Biden is not even campaigning.

Here is a video of a guy who says he never was political before but now after the coronavirus and the riots he is carrying a flag for Trump:

This man is America’s spirit animal right now. https://t.co/8CRiNibPoi — Robert Patrick Lewis (@RobertPLewis) September 21, 2020

Here is a lady who was a Democrat who says she can’t believe she was a Democrat and is all in for Trump:

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump has now held events with an estimated 187,73o event goers while Biden has entertained an estimated 84 event goers.

There literally may be more Trump supporters protesting Biden events than Biden attendees at his events.

Scranton knows that @JoeBiden has sold them out for decades His policies have killed millions of factory jobs and precious unborn babies ‘Joe from Scranton’ has betrayed his hometown and his nation #BeijingBiden Scranton Is Trump country

MAGA 🇺🇸#CatholicsForTrump #BidenCNN pic.twitter.com/kSc8ErSJbc — Cath O’Neill (@cathponeill) September 17, 2020

In Summary – Joe Biden is currently not in the race. He has virtually no events and no attendance at his events when he has them. President Trump is absolutely crushing it.

Biden has not entertained a crowd greater than 30 people since Labor Day and probably no crowd greater than 100 since March.

The polls are garbage, the current race is not even close.



