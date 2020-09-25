https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-multiple-people-stabbed-near-charlie-hebdos-former-office

At least four people have been stabbed near Charlie Hebdo’s former office in Paris on Friday, the site where an Islamic terrorist attack in 2015 left 12 people dead.

“Al Qaeda, the terrorist group, had recently issued new threats against Charlie Hebdo, which moved after the attack to highly secured offices elsewhere,” The New York Times reported. “The threats followed the newspaper’s decision to reprint satirical cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad at the opening of the trial of several people accused of aiding the assailants.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

