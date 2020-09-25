https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/25/nancy-pelosis-spin-on-why-biden-shouldnt-debate-trump-was-so-shameless-that-gayle-king-called-her-out/

As she’s done before, Nancy Pelosi has explained that she doesn’t think Joe Biden should debate President Trump (the first debate is scheduled for Tuesday night). Why? Pelosi says it’s not that she’s concerned Biden might perform poorly (cough cough), but she doesn’t think Joe should dignify Trump by showing up:

Pelosi calling Trump’s people “henchmen” and failing to acknowledge other details were even too much for interviewer Gayle King:

It’s impossible to successfully call out Pelosi for being shameless because she’s so proud of being that way.

In other words, just another day that ends in a “y.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...