Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden took the rest of the day off early Friday afternoon upon returning home in Delaware from Washington, D.C. after attending the morning memorial at the Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

VP ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ has left the Capitol following the device for RBG: “I first met her when I did her hearings. I was the chairman of the committee and she was confirmed. Wonderful memories.” pic.twitter.com/rF48mF7Vuo — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) September 25, 2020

Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab relayed the announcement by the campaign of a ‘lid’, noting that President Trump will likely make light of Biden taking yet another day off from campaigning, “[email protected] is back home in Wilmington (they drove, so @DrBiden could fly to Maine) and a “lid” has been called – which @realDonaldTrump will likely have a field day about.”

.@JoeBiden is back home in Wilmington (they drove, so @DrBiden could fly to Maine) and a “lid” has been called – which @realDonaldTrump will likely have a field day about. — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) September 25, 2020

A calendar posted a few days ago shows how many days Biden has gone dark before the day gets going in September. In addition to those days off on the calendar, Biden also took yesterday off.

This is every day so far in the month of September that the Biden Campaign has called a full lid before Noon pic.twitter.com/dqdJlqdjMc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) September 22, 2020

Biden has called a lid for the day. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 24, 2020

With polls tightening in favor of Trump as the election draws closer, Biden taking so many days off this month with early voting already occurring in several states is causing some Democrats and media to voice concerns he is blowing the election.

The AP on Friday (excerpt):

Biden’s low-key campaign style worries some Democrats

The final stretch of a presidential campaign is typically a nonstop mix of travel, caffeine and adrenaline. But as the worst pandemic in a century bears down on the United States, Joe Biden is taking a lower key approach. Since his Aug. 11 selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Biden has had 22 days where he either didn’t make public appearances, held only virtual fundraisers or ventured from his Delaware home solely for church, according to an Associated Press analysis of his schedules. He made 12 visits outside of Delaware during that period, including Friday when he went to Washington and paid respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. During the same time, President Donald Trump had 24 trips that took him to 17 different states, not counting a personal visit to New York to see his ailing brother in the hospital or weekend golf outings. He was hitting Florida, Georgia, Virginia and the nation’s capital on Friday alone. Biden’s aides insist his approach is intentional, showcasing his respect for public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus and presenting a responsible contrast with Trump, who has resumed large-scale campaign rallies — sometimes over the objections of local officials. Still, some Democrats say it’s critical that Biden infuse his campaign with more energy. Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said not traveling because of the pandemic was a “pretty lame excuse.” …Biden so far hasn’t spent the night anywhere while campaigning, flying back to Delaware to sleep at home every night. The cautious approach isn’t shared by Biden’s wife, Jill, who was in Washington with her husband on Friday morning but then flew to Maine, after making four campaign stops in Virginia the previous day. She’s going to Iowa, another state her husband has yet to visit in recent months, on Saturday…

Morning Joe worried that the lack of in person campaigning by Biden and his campaign is hurting his chances:

WATCH: MSNBC praises the @TeamTrump ground game while wondering why Joe Biden isn’t campaigning at all. “The Trump people are all over the place knocking on doors and Biden people are nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/mdX4WmVJHj — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2020

While @TeamTrump is campaigning in full force, Democrats are panicking that Biden’s campaign isn’t knocking on doors or opening offices in key states. “There is also a plea from some Democratic strategists in some states, saying we need more visibility from the Biden campaign.” pic.twitter.com/bbyyFcBrUz — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2020

Another MSNBC report on concerns the Trump campaign is out hustling the Biden campaign:

MSNBC reports on the huge surge of enthusiasm among @TeamTrump volunteers in Michigan and wonders why Joe Biden isn’t campaigning at all. “There’s a real question of whether that’s actually going to work…it’s definitely something we’re starting to hear more about.” pic.twitter.com/XUMVA2qxS2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 23, 2020

The comment by Trump-hating former AP reporter Ron Fournier cited by Joe Scarborough and Kasie Hunt, “Yes, and it’s part of a bigger issue: If the @JoeBiden campaign is doesn’t start running likes it’s losing, it’s gonna lose. Michigan for one is in peril. You read that right. This run-out-the-clock strategy is insane”

Yes, and it’s part of a bigger issue: If the @JoeBiden campaign is doesn’t start running likes it’s losing, it’s gonna lose. Michigan for one is in peril. You read that right. This run-out-the-clock strategy is insane https://t.co/0ua2a5QdDu — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) September 23, 2020

Biden is scheduled to give a virtual speech Saturday to the virtual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Fall Leadership Meeting.

.@JoeBiden will speak at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Fall Leadership Meeting Saturday. The meeting will be held virtually this year. — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) September 25, 2020

President Trump at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday night talking about how hard he’s working compared to Biden calling a lid:

Watch: President Trump pokes fun at Biden press lids: “He does the lid all the time. I’m working my ass off!” pic.twitter.com/EdMFnM3Rgi — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 24, 2020

UPDATE: Lid reversed for a few minutes for Biden to do a remote interview with MSNBC this afternoon.

Biden on chaos in streets because of an incomplete vote: “I’m not going to even entertain that because I’m not anticipating that happen[ing].” “The last thing we need is, you know, the equivalent of a coup. This is not going to occur. No one will back him if this were to occur.” pic.twitter.com/ovHPOBZLWr — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 25, 2020

