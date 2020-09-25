https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/nap-time-sleepy-joe-biden-campaign-calls-lid-attending-ginsburg-memorial-media-getting-concerned/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden took the rest of the day off early Friday afternoon upon returning home in Delaware from Washington, D.C. after attending the morning memorial at the Capitol for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab relayed the announcement by the campaign of a ‘lid’, noting that President Trump will likely make light of Biden taking yet another day off from campaigning, “[email protected] is back home in Wilmington (they drove, so @DrBiden could fly to Maine) and a “lid” has been called – which @realDonaldTrump will likely have a field day about.”

A calendar posted a few days ago shows how many days Biden has gone dark before the day gets going in September. In addition to those days off on the calendar, Biden also took yesterday off.

With polls tightening in favor of Trump as the election draws closer, Biden taking so many days off this month with early voting already occurring in several states is causing some Democrats and media to voice concerns he is blowing the election.

The AP on Friday (excerpt):

Biden’s low-key campaign style worries some Democrats

The final stretch of a presidential campaign is typically a nonstop mix of travel, caffeine and adrenaline. But as the worst pandemic in a century bears down on the United States, Joe Biden is taking a lower key approach.

Since his Aug. 11 selection of California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Biden has had 22 days where he either didn’t make public appearances, held only virtual fundraisers or ventured from his Delaware home solely for church, according to an Associated Press analysis of his schedules. He made 12 visits outside of Delaware during that period, including Friday when he went to Washington and paid respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

During the same time, President Donald Trump had 24 trips that took him to 17 different states, not counting a personal visit to New York to see his ailing brother in the hospital or weekend golf outings. He was hitting Florida, Georgia, Virginia and the nation’s capital on Friday alone.

Biden’s aides insist his approach is intentional, showcasing his respect for public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus and presenting a responsible contrast with Trump, who has resumed large-scale campaign rallies — sometimes over the objections of local officials. Still, some Democrats say it’s critical that Biden infuse his campaign with more energy.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said not traveling because of the pandemic was a “pretty lame excuse.”

…Biden so far hasn’t spent the night anywhere while campaigning, flying back to Delaware to sleep at home every night. The cautious approach isn’t shared by Biden’s wife, Jill, who was in Washington with her husband on Friday morning but then flew to Maine, after making four campaign stops in Virginia the previous day. She’s going to Iowa, another state her husband has yet to visit in recent months, on Saturday…

Morning Joe worried that the lack of in person campaigning by Biden and his campaign is hurting his chances:

Another MSNBC report on concerns the Trump campaign is out hustling the Biden campaign:

The comment by Trump-hating former AP reporter Ron Fournier cited by Joe Scarborough and Kasie Hunt, “Yes, and it’s part of a bigger issue: If the @JoeBiden campaign is doesn’t start running likes it’s losing, it’s gonna lose. Michigan for one is in peril. You read that right. This run-out-the-clock strategy is insane”

Biden is scheduled to give a virtual speech Saturday to the virtual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Fall Leadership Meeting.

President Trump at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday night talking about how hard he’s working compared to Biden calling a lid:

UPDATE: Lid reversed for a few minutes for Biden to do a remote interview with MSNBC this afternoon.

