These days, when things seem completely out of control, leave it to plain-speaking Charles Barkley to bring a much-needed dose of reality.

Talking on Inside the NBA Thursday night, Barkley had this to say about the concept of defunding the police:

“You know who ain’t gonna defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods. That notion they keep saying that, I mean wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call … Ghostbusters? When we have crime in our neighborhood?”

Charles reiterated that rich, white folks are always going to have police protection, and summed it up by saying, “We need to stop that defund or abolish the cops crap.”

Earlier this year, Sir Charles put the kibosh on running for Governor of Alabama, saying both the Republicans and Democrats are “full of crap.” There’s that word again.

Perhaps he should reconsider. America needs this kind of honesty.

