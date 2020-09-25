https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/25/not-a-cult-rabbi-memorializes-ruth-bader-ginsburg-as-our-prophet-video/

We’re going to be clear: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pretty amazing woman.

That said, the cult-like worship of RBG is bizarre and creepy:

Is anyone else uncomfortable?

Nice.

But seriously. Sorry, Rabbi. Don’t do this.

That’s not how this is supposed to work. That’s not how any of this is supposed to work.

