https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyork-business-coronavirus-brooklyn/2020/09/25/id/988918

New York City could order parts of Brooklyn and Queens to shutdown as coronavirus cases experience a spike in several neighborhoods, according to the city’s Department of Health.

More than 2,400 cases have been reported in the neighborhoods, including Williamsburg, Borough Park, Midwood, Bensonhurst, and Kew Gardens since August 1, CBS2 in New York reports.

“If the indicators continue to rise, there must be additional enforcement actions,” the Health Department said, according to the New York Post. “For the first time in the city’s recovery period, there could be the immediate scaling back of activities in these ZIP codes if progress is not made by Monday evening.”

“When you take all those neighborhoods together, they now make up about 20% of the cases – confirmed positive coronavirus cases – in New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, according to CBS2.

He added that the city has increased outreach and coronavirus testing in Borough Park in the last few weeks, but the increase in cases reached critical mass in the last couple days.

“We’ve made over 200,000 robocalls to Borough Park, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Midwood, Crown Heights, Williamsburg, Forest Hills, and the Rockaways. We’ve distributed thousands of pieces of COVID information material,” Dr. Mitchell Katz of New York City Health and Hospitals added on Wednesday.

