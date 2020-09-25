http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MWoitAYh_is/

A police officer has been shot and killed by a man being detained at Croydon Police Station in the south of London.

The officer, yet to be publicly identified, received treatment from paramedics at the scene of the shooting and was taken to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

An unidentified 23-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after being detained at the scene, and is currently reported to be in critical condition. No police firearms were discharged during the incident, according to reports.

“This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances. My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends,” commented Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague,” she added.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said it was “a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe,” and that she was “deeply shocked” by the killing.

The incident, which the Met are investigating as murder, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for review.

This story is developing…

