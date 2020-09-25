https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/25/old-video-surfaces-of-joe-biden-jokingly-calling-the-troops-stupid-bastards-a/

An old clip of Joe Biden has surfaced of the then Vice President saying to troops gathered for some sort of ceremony, “Clap for that, you stupid bastards” in the middle of a story about one of the people on the dais with him:

Team Biden says he was just joking:

From The Daily Beast:

“Vice President Biden was jokingly encouraging the audience to clap for an airwoman on the stage, and a number of service members can be seen laughing and smiling at the comment. Seconds before, he praised them for ‘the incredible sacrifices [they] make for our country,’” Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates told The Daily Beast exclusively in a statement.

But that joke did that not come our right:

And imagine if President Trump had said this. . .

The other line about his “good judgment” was funny, too:

Is that also a joke?

