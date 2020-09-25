https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/oregons-youngest-coronavirus-victim-not-actually-virus-according-cdc-test/

(THE BLAZE) An Oregon family is searching for answers after new testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that their son, once presumed to be the youngest COVID-19 victim in the state, did not actually have the virus.

Matthew Irvin, 26, died suddenly in early July after falling severely ill just a few days prior. At the time, state health officials said his death was likely the result of the coronavirus due simply to the fact that he displayed several of the symptoms.

