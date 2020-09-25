https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-doubles-down-says-biden-shouldnt-debate-trump-on-tuesday

During an interview with CBS News anchor Gayle King, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reiterated that she doesn’t believe Democratic nominee Joe Biden should debate President Donald Trump, accusing Trump of having “no fidelity” to the U.S. Constitution, facts, or truth.

Pelosi said that while she believes Biden will perform well against Trump, the president’s comments make him a “danger to our democracy.”

“[Trump] and his henchman are a danger—with their comments—are a danger to our democracy. So I don’t want to give him—why bother? [He] doesn’t tell the truth, he isn’t committed to our Constitution,” Pelosi told King, who promptly pushed back over her language.

“But Speaker Pelosi, that’s what people say is the problem: Your language is, to some, is just as egregious as what they’re saying. By calling the president’s people ‘henchman,’ some could say, that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you,” said King.

Pelosi dismissed King’s comment, saying that she doesn’t care what Trump says about her and is simply “speaking truth.”

“Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. They have repeatedly demonstrated that,” said Pelosi, seemingly invoking Trump’s recent comment at the White House in which he declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power when asked by a reporter.

After the president’s remarks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted: “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

King, noting that Republican lawmakers have since rebuked the idea that there wouldn’t be a peaceful transfer of power, pressed Pelosi, asking whether she was actually worried about the presidential transition of power.

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 24, 2020

“Are you really worried about that?” asked King. Pelosi responded, saying that while she was “hoping for the best,” she was also “prepared for the worst.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Pelosi suggested last month that Biden shouldn’t legitimize Trump ahead of the election by engaging with him in debates.

“Since you asked about that,” said Pelosi. “I myself—don’t tell anybody I told you this, especially don’t tell Joe Biden—I don’t think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts.”

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi continued.

“I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. And they’re not to be about skullduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process,” added the speaker.

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

