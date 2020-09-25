https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-on-you-are-not-in-north-korea-you-are-not-in-turkey-you-are-in-the-usa/

‘NO BIG DEAL’: Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Colleague Who Called Trump ‘Motherf***er’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.04.19

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to condemn a fellow Democrat who viciously called President Trump a ‘motherf***er’ just hours after being sworn in; saying “I’m not in the censorship business.”

Pelosi was asked to comment on Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s fiery speech at an event hosted by MoveOn.org Thursday night; telling a crowd of supporters the Democrats are “going to impeach that motherf***er!”

“I probably have a generational reaction to it,” Pelosi said. “But in any event, I’m not in the censorship business. I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language. I don’t … establish any language standards for my colleagues, but I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said.”

“Generationally, that would not be language I would use, but nonetheless, I don’t think we should make a big deal of it,” she added.

