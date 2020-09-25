https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pelosi-biden-trump-debate/2020/09/25/id/988883

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., still doesn’t believe Joe Biden should debate President Donald Trump.

Her comments came during an interview on “CBS This Morning” on Friday.

She was asked if she stood by her previous suggestion that Biden not debate the president.

“I do,” Pelosi said. “Not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent. I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States.

“He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy.”

She had first said in August that Biden shouldn’t debate Trump.

“I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts,” she said then, adding, “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

The first debate is scheduled for Tuesday.

Asked on Friday about her strained relationship with Trump, she replied: “Well, I don’t care what he says about me. Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me. But I‘m speaking (the) truth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

