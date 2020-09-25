https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/pence-vows-aggressive-effort-protect-fair-election/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration would work aggressively to protect the integrity of November’s election as he promised the president would respect the will of the people.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner Thursday as he traveled by bus from Wisconsin to Minnesota, Pence said he and the president would accept the result of a “free and fair election.”

But he warned of the opportunity for fraud as he adopted his familiar stance of presidential translator, adding context and caveats to President Trump’s Wednesday evening refusal to embrace a peaceful transition.

