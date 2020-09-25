https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pennsylvania-county-blames-discarded-trump-ballots-temporary-seasonal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Officials in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania are claiming a seasonal worker was responsible for a recently discovered batch of discarded ballots cast for President Trump.

In a press release issued Friday, County Manager David Pedri said that a “temporary seasonal independent contractor” had “incorrectly discarded [the ballots] into the office trash” last week while sorting mail.

The worker was fired and an inquiry was immediately begun into the incident, Pedri said in the release.

Pedri added that garbage from the property over the two days in which the worker was present was “placed in a dumpster and secured by Luzerne County staff,” after which it was searched through by federal officials.

The press release promised that the county would provide “supplemental extensive training to both full time staff and temporary seasonal independent contractors” following the incident.

